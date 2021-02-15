Bank of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO.L) (LON:BGEO) Shares Gap Down to $1,144.00

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO.L) (LON:BGEO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,144.00, but opened at $1,112.00. Bank of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO.L) shares last traded at $1,142.00, with a volume of 8,626 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,200.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,026.53.

In other news, insider Hanna-Leena Loikkanen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.68), for a total value of £9,600 ($12,542.46). Also, insider Alasdair (Al) Breach bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,208 ($15.78) per share, with a total value of £72,480 ($94,695.58).

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, BNB, and Other Banking Business segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, and SOLO brands.

