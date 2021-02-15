Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Position Decreased by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,581,728 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 334,394 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises approximately 3.7% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Bank of Montreal worth $272,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 977,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,472,000 after purchasing an additional 211,563 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,429,000 after purchasing an additional 922,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 794,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.86. 13,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,276. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average of $67.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.796 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

BMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.89.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

