Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 3,118 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,976 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.16. 248,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,293. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.79. The company has a market capitalization of $142.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.