Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 42,734 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,734 shares during the quarter. Logitech International accounts for 2.0% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.23% of Logitech International worth $36,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $311,928.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,464.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $3,652,858.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,735,487.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,683 shares of company stock worth $13,548,020 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOGI. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Logitech International stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.59. 45,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,521. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $118.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.89.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

