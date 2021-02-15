Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 8,091 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 145,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $1,159,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 812,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,084,000 after purchasing an additional 213,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.19. 503,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,340,317. The company has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.35.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $4,634,036.90. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,427,594 shares of company stock worth $75,683,768. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

