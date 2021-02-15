Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 190,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWZ. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000.

NYSEARCA EWZ traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $36.03. 1,370,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,511,158. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.55. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $44.15.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

