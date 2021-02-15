Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,568 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 527.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 96,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 80,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 724,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 235,606 shares of company stock worth $21,542,633 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.77. 1,992,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,229,652. The company has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.52.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

