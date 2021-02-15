Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 727,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,529,000 after buying an additional 21,117 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 386,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,059,000 after buying an additional 35,691 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,014,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Shares of YUMC stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.59. The stock had a trading volume of 25,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,052. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

