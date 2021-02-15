Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,699,000 after purchasing an additional 333,534 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $128,409,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 187.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,856,000 after purchasing an additional 78,575 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,530 shares of company stock worth $26,191,080. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $8.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $807.81. 24,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 92.01, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $785.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $736.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

