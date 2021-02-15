Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.87. The company had a trading volume of 449,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,548. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $185.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

