Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 1,114 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.74. The stock had a trading volume of 206,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,907. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $119.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

