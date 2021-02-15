Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 33,465 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.08% of Ballard Power Systems worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

BLDP stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.95 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

