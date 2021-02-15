Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 38,815 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 209.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,815 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after acquiring an additional 992,573 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 144.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 801,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,005,000 after acquiring an additional 473,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after acquiring an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,303,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,475,000 after acquiring an additional 184,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 37.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 652,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,821,000 after acquiring an additional 176,840 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.82. 153,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

