Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 4,943 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,156,000 after purchasing an additional 798,631 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 181.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,377,000 after purchasing an additional 703,868 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 194.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 875,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,135,000 after purchasing an additional 577,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,650,000 after buying an additional 435,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $150.93. 22,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.72. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $156.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.72.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,766 shares of company stock valued at $37,078,183. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

