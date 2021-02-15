Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 7,557 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.06. 602,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,484,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $139.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

