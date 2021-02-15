Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total transaction of $19,478,778.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $36,909,568,085.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 649,954 shares of company stock worth $213,911,555. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

NYSE MA traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $341.00. The stock had a trading volume of 177,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,745. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

