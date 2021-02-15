Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

NYSE WEC traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $83.05. 43,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,062. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

