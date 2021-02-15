Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 11,633.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 2,280,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,933,000 after purchasing an additional 611,278 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,534,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Danaher by 453.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 489,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,628,000 after purchasing an additional 400,681 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $245.90. 95,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,352. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.11 and a 200 day moving average of $221.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

