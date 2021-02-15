Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,203 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.9% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised their target price on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $11.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $598.45. 555,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,967,269. The company has a market capitalization of $370.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $611.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

