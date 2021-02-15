Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.01 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,651 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $352.75. The company had a trading volume of 155,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $363.33 and its 200 day moving average is $360.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

