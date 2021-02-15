Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 426.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,928 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in NetEase by 287.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in NetEase by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 619,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,291,000 after acquiring an additional 489,769 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 401.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 540.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,172,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,322,000 after buying an additional 989,727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.12. The company had a trading volume of 49,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,700. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.66. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTES. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

