Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $5.44 Million Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,147,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after buying an additional 95,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $734,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,255. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $32.99.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.