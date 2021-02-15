Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $5.97 Million Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.14% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

NYSEARCA TAN traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.32. 19,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,621. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.65.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

