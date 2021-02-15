Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $7.54 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.89. The stock had a trading volume of 314,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,275,541. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

