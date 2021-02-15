Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Linde by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Linde by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,660,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,902,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Linde by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after purchasing an additional 403,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Linde by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,421,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,553,000 after purchasing an additional 45,735 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Linde by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,378,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,443,000 after purchasing an additional 64,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.82.

LIN traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $252.68. The stock had a trading volume of 48,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,355. The company has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.38.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.