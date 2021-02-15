Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 43,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $4,752,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO traded up $13.78 on Monday, hitting $507.83. 75,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,800. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $494.21 and a 200-day moving average of $460.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. UBS Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

