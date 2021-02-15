Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,868 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $3.70 on Monday, reaching $116.70. 630,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,827,131. The stock has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $117.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Argus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

