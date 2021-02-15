Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,913 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Truist restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Pritchard Capital downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,989.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $160,586.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,384.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,766 shares of company stock worth $17,037,252. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $240.37. The stock had a trading volume of 187,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.86 and a 200 day moving average of $234.77. The stock has a market cap of $219.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

