Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $31,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,382,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,326,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $288.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

