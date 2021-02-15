Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,817,000 after purchasing an additional 57,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,093,000 after purchasing an additional 175,515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,453,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,824,000 after purchasing an additional 88,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,508,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,758,000 after purchasing an additional 938,965 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,468,982.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $179.64. 172,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,677,697. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $179.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.90. The stock has a market cap of $165.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

