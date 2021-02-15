Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 115.3% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 10.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.8% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 20.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $556.52. 154,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,981,879. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.36. The company has a market cap of $246.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

