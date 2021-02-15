Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,711 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,001 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,402,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,146,000 after acquiring an additional 691,062 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 417,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,561,000 after acquiring an additional 243,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 671,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,375,000 after acquiring an additional 218,644 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PM traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.12. The company had a trading volume of 119,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,121. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $89.72.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

