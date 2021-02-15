Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 12,152 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,152 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 60,674 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $75.00. The company had a trading volume of 303,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,569,849. The firm has a market cap of $189.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.