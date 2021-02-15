Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,959 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,329,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after acquiring an additional 816,309 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in American Express by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,463,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $297,901,000 after acquiring an additional 660,578 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in American Express by 345.6% in the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 622,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in American Express by 5.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,121,676,000 after acquiring an additional 617,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $129.62. The company had a trading volume of 233,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

