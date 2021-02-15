Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 37,839 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 37,839 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.05% of Plug Power worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $63.19. 951,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,935,625. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.48 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $400,076.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,228.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock valued at $54,740,531 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

