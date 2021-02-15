Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 4,335 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exelon by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,986,000 after buying an additional 3,685,229 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,733,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,521,000 after buying an additional 2,265,500 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after buying an additional 989,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2,262.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 583,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after buying an additional 558,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.21. 194,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,691,597. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

