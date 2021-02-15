Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 46,556 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,556 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up about 1.4% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $25,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.69. 757,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,337,652. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

