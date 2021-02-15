Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 4,852 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in CMS Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in CMS Energy by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.59.

CMS stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.38. The stock had a trading volume of 67,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,617. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

