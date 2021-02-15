Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 9,047 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,047 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,806 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.43. The company had a trading volume of 166,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,117. The company has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

