Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,117,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 235,426 shares during the period. UBS Group comprises about 4.0% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.14% of UBS Group worth $72,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 595.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 115,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.