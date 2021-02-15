Bao Finance (BAO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.86 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Bao Finance has a market cap of $53.89 million and $10.86 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.00273659 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00087100 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00091394 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00094956 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $218.24 or 0.00450653 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.20 or 0.00188327 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins.

Bao Finance Coin Trading

