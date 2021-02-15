Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. Barnes Group reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

NYSE:B opened at $52.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Barnes Group has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

