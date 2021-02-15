Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Short Interest Down 30.4% in January

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the January 14th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BRN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.37. 7,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,741. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 11th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 823.91% and a negative net margin of 25.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 76,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $126,812.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 137,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $248,009.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 217,701 shares of company stock valued at $377,853. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries stock. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,726 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. BFT Financial Group LLC owned about 0.62% of Barnwell Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

