Barratt Developments plc Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Barratt Developments in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barratt Developments’ FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of BTDPY stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.