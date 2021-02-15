Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,750,000 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the January 14th total of 15,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.27.
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldavar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.
Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.