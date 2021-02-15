Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,750,000 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the January 14th total of 15,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.15. 870,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,263,514. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.