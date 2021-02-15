Barrington Research Comments on Insight Enterprises, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note issued on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the software maker will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

NSIT opened at $85.18 on Monday. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%.

In related news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $243,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,819.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,383,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,282,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 601,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 476,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,277,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 155,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 42,165 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.