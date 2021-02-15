Base Protocol Trading 33.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Base Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a market cap of $7.34 million and $1.33 million worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00059913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.75 or 0.00272839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00090977 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00082876 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00094339 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.73 or 0.00406397 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00185267 BTC.

Base Protocol Token Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 9,309,558 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,536 tokens. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

Base Protocol Token Trading

