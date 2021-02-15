Basic Attention Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $537.61 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $793.74 million and $537.61 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00067701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.49 or 0.00929927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00051309 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.53 or 0.05147604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00025305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00018209 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00035058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

BAT is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,487,032,313 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

