BASIC (BASIC) Price Hits $0.0056

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. BASIC has a market cap of $24.88 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC token can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00058798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.83 or 0.00270983 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00080717 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00087857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00091418 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.46 or 0.00408995 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00185080 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,409,596,166 tokens. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars.

