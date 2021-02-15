BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Shares Sold by THB Asset Management

THB Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,261 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management owned approximately 1.37% of BayCom worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in BayCom by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in BayCom by 10.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BayCom during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in BayCom by 6.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 249,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in BayCom by 3.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCML opened at $15.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13. BayCom Corp has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $179.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.01.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. BayCom had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.04%. As a group, analysts expect that BayCom Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCML. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of BayCom from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of BayCom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

